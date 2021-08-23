Joe Biden Attacked for Stumbling Over FEMA Director's Name at Press Conference

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is not confident about the evacuation deadline. Crow, a Democrat serving Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, served two tours in Afghanistan. (credit: Jason Crow) Crow has been helping to get people out of Kabul for the last couple of weeks. President Joe Biden said he wants to stick to the deadline of Aug. 31 for withdrawing troops. Crow is asking to keep troops there, saying it’s not possible to get everyone out safely by that time. Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District. (credit: CBS) “We must extend that and get the mission done. The deadline is when the mission is accomplished and we bring our people home,” said Crow. Other Democratic House members are also asking for a deadline extension from the Biden administration. More than 75,000 people have been relocated out of Afghanistan. (credit: CBS)