The New Orleans Saints defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in their second preseason game of the summer and in doing so, several players saw their value tumble. Out of the four players we’ll be discussing, only two were locks to make the final roster while the other two were recent additions who didn’t have a good showing on Monday night. While one of the locks was injured, the position as a whole is currently in shambles and could find their way out of a starting job with this recent injury.