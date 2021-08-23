Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died

By Megan Sutton
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe makers of TV show Gogglebox have paid tribute to one of its stars, Mary Cook, who has died at the age of 92. "We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side," a Gogglebox statement began by saying.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#St Monica Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

The famous bodybuilder died unexpectedly at the age of 49

Via Frank Jansky / Icon Sportswire / Corbis / Icon Sportswire Getty Images John Lawns. Renowned American bodybuilder John LawnsKnown as the “mountain dog”, he died Sunday at the age of 49. According to the portal Exercise Volt, Grass appears to have died of a pulmonary embolism in his sleep.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, “pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter’s permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. “We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby,” the Halloween series star,...
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

My 600-Lb Life star Gina Marie Krasley has passed away. She was 30. The reality star, who was featured on Season 8 of the hit TLC series, passed away on Aug. 1. Her cause of death has not been revealed, though her obituary notes that she died "at home surrounded by her loving family."
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Dieter Brummer: “Home and Away” Star Dies at 45

Death is the only thing in life that is truly inevitable, but that doesn’t make it any easier to deal with the loss when someone passes away. People all over the world were instantly saddened when news broke that actor Dieter Brummer had passed away at just 45 years old. Dieter was best known for his role in the Australian soap opera, Home and Away. There hasn’t been a lot of information revealed about his death, but it’s clear that it was very sudden. Even though it’s been several years since Dieter’s most recent acting role, his work has never been forgotten. Now, his legacy will continue to live on through all of the projects he was a part of. Keep reading to learn more about Dieter Brummer’s life and career.
TV ShowsBay News 9

Actress Markie Post has died of cancer at age 70

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — Veteran actress Markie Post, best known for her starring role on the 1980s sitcom "Night Court," has died following a nearly four-year battle with cancer. She was 70. Post's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her death to multiple media outlets late Saturday. Her death comes...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ron Popeil: Informercial Star Dies at 86

At one point in time, a lot of us have watched an infomercial and have seen one device after another touted out into a kitchen setting to show us how it can cook, chop, clean, or do something in a revolutionary way. Sometimes these items sound and look amazing, and at others, they might all start to look alike. What really sets them apart is the presentation and the presenter a lot of times, and at one time, Ron Popeil was one of the absolute best at selling a product. Sadly, Ron passed away recently at the age of 86. No cause was given for his death, but he was admitted to the hospital the day before he passed. If anyone has ever seen Ron doing what he can to hawk a product on TV, and it’s fair to say that a lot of us probably have at least once or twice, we would have noticed that he was the kind of guy that was everywhere he needed to be when he was still wheeling and dealing, and he was good at what he did.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Sean Lock, former star of ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’, has died aged 58

British comedian Sean Lock, best known for 8 Out of 10 Cats, has died from cancer at the age of 58, it’s been confirmed. As per BBC, Lock’s agent Off The Kerb Productions confirmed the news in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Gregg Wallace and wife Anne-Marie's unconventional love story revealed

Masterchef host Gregg Wallace married his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016, and the pair met in the most unconventional way. Food critic Gregg must be inundated with foodie questions and comments on his social media channels, but when Anne-Marie, also known as Anna, sent him a message it grabbed all his attention.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Cries at Home While Newborn Remains in NICU

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are now parents of two! The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Aug. 16, they announced on Thursday. "Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!" Loren shared on Instagram, posting photos from the hospital. "Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍 #teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed."
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Reveals Daughter Mae's Adorable Nap Situation

Home Town star Erin Napier welcomed her second child, daughter Mae, with her husband, Ben Napier, in May. Since then, the HGTV personality has been open about what life has been like as a mom-of-two. Most recently, she took to Instagram to share some details about Mae's sleeping schedule and asked if any other new parents could relate to her current conundrum.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Reveals Pregnancy

Baby on board! The Robertson family continues to grow after Rebecca Robertson is expecting her second child with husband John Reed Loflin. The Duck Dynasty pair are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Zane Israel. While they're more than thrilled to give their baby boy a sibling, she did note in her announcement to the public that it's been a "humbling journey" and announced that their sweet child is a "rainbow baby."

Comments / 0

Community Policy