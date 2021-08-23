Cancel
NFL

Browns' Johnny Stanton: Used at tight end

 3 days ago

Stanton had one carry for a one-yard loss and caught both targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Giants in Preseason Week 2. The Browns rested their top three tight ends, leaving them light at the position. Enter Stanton, normally a backup to fullback Andy Janovich, to get reps behind Connor Davis and Jordan Franks. Stanton could serve has a hybrid fullback/tight end, which could be useful for Cleveland after the team lost Stephen Carlson during Preseason Week 1 to what appears to be a season-ending knee injury.

www.cbssports.com

