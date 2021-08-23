Browns' Johnny Stanton: Used at tight end

McLaughlin is the lone kicker in camp after the Browns waived Cody Parkey on Tuesday, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. As of Thursday, the Browns had not brought in another leg to challenge McLaughlin, but they aren't committing to him yet. Whether it's head coach Kevin Stefanski or special-teams coach Mike Priefer, the staff utilized "coachspeak" regarding McLaughlin opening the season as the team's kicker. Stefanski said general manager Andrew Berry will discuss the kicking situation following the final preseason game, while Priefer said he doesn't make those decisions. It looks like McLaughlin will handle the kicking chores in Sunday's preseason finale against Atlanta, then the Browns will assess their kicking situation.