Browns' Case Keenum: Engineers two long drives

Keenum completed 9-of-12 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown with one interception and two sacks in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Giants in Preseason Week 2. Keenum started once again, as Baker Mayfield remained on the sideline for the second consecutive preseason tilt, and was in the game for three possessions. He engineered an 81-yard scoring drive the first time Cleveland had the ball, delivering a tight-window strike to KhaDarel Hodge for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the seven. He then had the Browns in the red zone on the second drive but threw a nasty end-zone interception. Kyle Lauletta finished out the game from the end of the second quarter.