Ulster County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Ulster by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dutchess County in east central New York Northeastern Ulster County in east central New York * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to bands of showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingston, Rhinebeck, Hurley, Woodstock, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Millbrook, Port Ewen, Lake Katrine, Staatsburg, West Hurley, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Olivebridge, Stanfordville, West Shokan, Mount Tremper, Phoenicia, Woodland Valley Campground, Esopus and Marbletown. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor poor drainage and street flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

