MACKINAC COUNTY — A temporary closure of Batty Doe Lake Road, west of Gould City near Heinz Lake, will go into effect Monday and is projected to end Oct. 1. The closure will allow for the completion of a road improvement project. Signage will be posted announcing the closure. The work will involve the demolition of an old bridge over the Milakokia River, construction of a new timber bridge and the addition of culverts that will improve road conditions and drainage.