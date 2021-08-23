Cancel
Real Estate

Builder Confidence For New Multifamily Dips In Q2

By Ted Knutson
GlobeSt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilder and developer confidence for new multifamily housing dipped in the second quarter according to a new survey by the National Association of Home Builders. The Multifamily Production Index, which measures builder and developer sentiment about current conditions in the apartment and condo market, dropped three points to 48 compared to the previous quarter. The trade group explained a number below 50 indicates that more respondents report conditions are getting worse than report conditions are improving.

