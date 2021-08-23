Builder Confidence For New Multifamily Dips In Q2

Rental units made up 95.2% of all multifamily construction starts for the second quarter of this year, a likely response to the shifting demand toward suburban markets, says the National Association of Home Builders. Condo and for-sale multifamily starts have dropped during the past year, lower than already low levels. For rental unit construction, the lowest share of total multifamily starts was in 2005 when rentals made up 47% of multifamily starts during the third quarter. Rental unit share remained about 80% between 1980 to 2002.