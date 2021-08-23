Do Green Features Matter in Property Marketing? One Survey Paints a Mixed Picture

A new survey of agents and brokers from the National Association of Realtors paints a mixed picture of preferences for green features in properties.. Most agents and brokers (69%) said that energy efficiency promotion in listings was very or somewhat valuable. However, only 21% of respondents said they had been directly involved with a green property, either on the buyer or seller side, in the past 12 months. Sixty-nine percent of respondents said they had not been directly involved with a green property in the past 12 months.