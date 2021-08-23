Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Two Maine Music Venues To Require Proof Of Vaccination

By Kid
Posted by 
Z107.3
Z107.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some changes are coming to of couple of Maine's favorite concert spots. With the Delta variant running rampant across the United States, things seem to be headed in the wrong direction, and for the safety of all live music lovers, The State Theatre in Portland, has announced that effective immediately, all concert-goers, and staff who attend, or work shows there, and at the State Theatre concerts at Thompson’s Point, must now show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 48 hours, along with a matching photo ID.

z1073.com

Comments / 15

Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Rome, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mraz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Music Venues#The State Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Say Goodbye To A Popular Bangor Musician This Friday

Over the years I have become close friends with many local musicians, and I have a special place in my heart for live and local music here in the Bangor area, and all over the state. Unfortunately, one of the best is moving on to greener pastures, but myself, and all of you, can send him off in style with a great night of tunes!
Posted by
Z107.3

A Guy Gives His Review Of The Best Maine Fairs

Summer may be heading into the home stretch, but there are plenty of fairs still to come here in the state of Maine. Doug Schauf, has his own YouTube channel called “Make Maine Your Home” that covers a variety of topics regarding the Pine Tree State, including a video about one of the most exciting things about summer here in the 207.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Grand Opening Friday For ‘Repotted’ Mainely Succulents Studio

Mainely Succulents is moving their plant wares and locally-made products to a new and bigger space in Orono and they are getting ready to celebrate their move. This Friday, Mainely Succulents is spreading out and stretching their leaves to a bigger space on Main Street in Orono, 46 Main Street to be more exact. The Grand Opening for their new space will start at noon and go until 4 PM.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Z107.3

Watch People Trying Moxie For The First Time

I always love watching people sample the most controversial soft drink of all time, Maine’s own Moxie. Folks all over the globe have dared to sample this polarizing treat with mixed reviews across the board. Much like our political divide, the results seem to be split right down the middle. You either love it or hate it. That’s why it is always entertaining to watch someone take a gulp for the first time.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Cape Neddick, Maine Brewery Releasing a Beavis and Butthead Inspired Brew

Odd By Nature Brewing is located on Route 1 in Cape Neddick, Maine. They are known for their brews frequently inspired by sweets and sometimes, pop culture. Here in Maine, we've had some seriously hot days with more to come. You may have found yourself thinking or even uttering the words, "The sun sucks," as you can't find relief even while beachside. If that's you, Odd By Nature Brewing has the beer for you and 90s icons, Beavis and Butthead.
Waterville, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Understaffed In Waterville? The Mayor Will Happily Cover Shifts.

Yup. You read it right. Local businesses of all types from mom & pop type places, all the way up through the big box places are all experiencing short staffing. Can you think of any type of business that is totally up to full capacity on staff? Even despite the fact the unemployment has dropped to near pre-pandemic levels, there's still lots of holes.
Posted by
Z107.3

Want Anything From The Vending Machine, My Treat

The remaining few snacks are so old and out of date that I’m wondering if eating them would prevent Covid. They might be the equivalent to the vaccine. Don’t worry, everybody brings their own snacks from home, or runs out to the store down at the end of the block when the mood hits.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Bangor Has A New Pharmacy – Bangor Drug On Broadway

There is a new drug store in Bangor, and the grand opening is this Saturday. Bangor Drug is at 711 Broadway at School Avenue. Some may ask do we need another drug store in Bangor, but this one is different. First it is Maine owned and operated. And when you walk in for the first time the feeling is kind of a throw back to the way pharmacies used to be. Back in a more simple time.
Belfast, MEPosted by
Z107.3

The Duck Is Back And The Joy Has Moved From Belfast to Islesboro

This big duck gets around... At this point, thanks to tons of media coverage, the giant rubber "JOY" duck has become somewhat of a celebrity. It all began a few weeks ago in Belfast, when it just appeared suddenly one morning in the harbor. To this day, no one has come forward to claim the duck as their own.
Posted by
Z107.3

Will Levant Have The Most Popular Corn Maze in U.S.-You Can Vote

Not that we’re trying to sway the vote. Not at all. Okay, maybe. Definitely. There is a current contest going on in the United States, voting on the best corn maze in our country. And we do want you to vote for one of the entries. Treworgy Orchards in Levant is known for their corn maze each year. 2021 is no different.
Posted by
Z107.3

Fall Foliage Season In Maine Will Be Here Soon

Had enough humidity? Don’t worry, it’s almost time to do some leaf peepin!. Yeah, maybe we are putting the cart ahead of the horse here, but Summer is slowly winding down, and believe it or not, next weekend leads into Labor Day, with the start of fall officially arriving on, September 22nd, at 3:21 pm, and that means the beauty of Maine will be front and center, before a long and dreary winter punches us all in the gut.
Belfast, MEPosted by
Z107.3

No More Joy In Belfast Harbor; The Big Rubber Duck Is Gone

Awwwww man, say it ain't so. All good things must come to an end, I suppose. But the BDN reported last night that the giant rubber duck with the word "JOY" written across its belly in the middle of Belfast Bay..... is gone. Just like that. In the same way that it just mysteriously appeared, it has now disappeared.
Posted by
Z107.3

AKC Dog Event Coming To Bangor Waterfront In September

Coming to the Bangor Waterfront on Sept. 26 is an American Kennel Club (AKC) sanctioned dog match sponsored by the Penobscot Valley Kennel Club. The event along the waterfront will be from 8:30 AM to 2 PM. It's back this year after a break for Covid last year. Match shows...
Belfast, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Don’t Miss The Final Pizza & Whoopie Pie Train Ride Saturday

Don't miss your last chance to enjoy a fun day riding the rails with delicious snacks!. The Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad offers some fun weekend trips from their location in Unity. Just about every weekend from Memorial Day until October, they host fun events, and if you haven’t had the pleasure of a good train ride, this is right up your alley. It really is a treat to experience this.
Posted by
Z107.3

Spiritual Shop & Metaphysical Center Grand Opening Friday In Bangor

Bangor will have a deeper sense of soul in a few weeks when a new metaphysical/ spiritual store and gift shop opens in the Downtown Bangor area. The store is called 'Angel Connection' and is located across from the Sea Dog, technically 4 Union Street, Suite 24 on the second floor in Union Plaza. The store had a soft opening last weekend but, will have its grand opening to the public this Friday, August 27 from 10 AM - 6 PM, and this Saturday, August 28 from 10 AM - 3 PM.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Northern Light EMMC Changes Visitor Hours

Beginning today, there are some significant changes regarding visitor hours at the hospital that you might want to make note of!. As the Delta variant strain of Covid-19 is causing cases to rise across the state, and all across the United States yet again, there have been some setbacks, after several months of progress, and that means that some measures that were in place previously, are unfortunately being implemented once again.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Concert Venues Around Maine Will Soon Want Proof Of Vaccination

You knew this was going to happen.... In the last 24 hours, dozens of concert venues around Maine are announcing they will require proof of vaccination to gain entry into their shows. If you just cruise around on social media at all, tons of clubs and bigger halls are calling for vax proof. Portland House of Music, The State Theater, and even the Bangor Arts Exchange.
Posted by
Z107.3

Maine’s Favorite ’90s Movie Has Been Revealed

What is your favorite '90s movie? My brain automatically goes to actors like Will Smith, Robin Williams, and a few Disney films and it looks like the nation is right in line with my thinking. Frontier Bundles scoured Google searches from all the states in the nation to see what...

Comments / 15

Community Policy