Two Maine Music Venues To Require Proof Of Vaccination
Some changes are coming to of couple of Maine's favorite concert spots. With the Delta variant running rampant across the United States, things seem to be headed in the wrong direction, and for the safety of all live music lovers, The State Theatre in Portland, has announced that effective immediately, all concert-goers, and staff who attend, or work shows there, and at the State Theatre concerts at Thompson’s Point, must now show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 48 hours, along with a matching photo ID.z1073.com
