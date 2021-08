A new survey from Robert Half reveals a majority of managers in the United States prefer a full return to the office once COVID-19 threats abate. Presented as an infographic on Robert Half’s blog site, the survey involved more than 1,000 U.S. workers and 2,800 U.S. senior managers — 71 percent of which said they will require their teams to be onsite full-time post-pandemic. In addition, 16 percent of managers will allow employees to follow a hybrid schedule and only 12 percent will allow staff to choose where they work.