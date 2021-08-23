Cancel
Webbie Carried Out of Building Following Medical Scare at Show – Report

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 4 days ago
Fans witnessed Webbie experience a medical scare during a recent show, but thankfully, he's recovering. Webbie performed at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Va. last Friday (Aug. 20) when the incident occurred. His show went off without a hitch, but at some point during his time at the venue, the rapper appeared to fall ill and was rushed out of the building. Footage obtained by TMZ on Sunday (Aug. 22) shows the Louisiana rhymer walking gingerly toward an exit with his security in tow. Before he reaches the exit, he stops by a trash can, where his is surrounded by his team. Bystanders can be heard assuming the rapper is vomiting. Several seconds later, he appears to fall on the ground and his legs are seen sprawled on the floor. He is scooped up and carried out of the building by his security.

