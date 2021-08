We'll be updating this voter guide through the election season. Don't see the information you want or need here? Email us your question at news@mahoningmatters.com. How to register to vote: You can click here to register online. You can also download an application from the Secretary of State website, print it, and mail it to: Mahoning County Board of Elections, 345 Oak Hill Ave., Suite 101, Youngstown, OH 44502.