Commodity currencies also rise after previously dropping

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia Market Update: Equities rise after gains on Wall St. and prior declines, HK TECH index rebounds; Commodity currencies also rise after previously dropping; USD index declines. General trend. - Hang Seng rises after Friday’s drop [TECH index rebounds by over 4%]. - Shanghai Composite extended gains during morning trading...

Asian stocks mixed ahead of possible Fed guidance

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday as investors awaited more guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve's easing plans. The moves in Asia follow a pullback on Wall Street after the deadly attacks on Afghan civilians and U.S. troops at the Kabul airport on Thursday. Tokyo's Nikkei...
RetailFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.13. The greenback's rally from Tuesday's low at 109.42 to 110.12 yesterday and yesterday's break above there in tandem with rising U.S. yields and cross-selling in jpy suggests further choppy trading above last Tuesday's low at 109.12 would continue with upside bias and above reaction high at 110.22 would bring stronger retracement of near term decline from 110.79 (Aug) towards 110.54.
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD unable to sustain recovery through to the weekly close

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar recovery stalled through trade on Thursday, giving up 0.7280 amid heightened geo-political tensions and hawkish commentary from Fed and FOMC officials. Risk assets were forced lower following two suicide bomb attacks outside Kabul airport. The blasts have reportedly killed 12 US service personnel and 60 Afghan’s and highlight just how quickly everything has unraveled in Afghanistan. Stocks fell over half a percent in the immediate aftermath and the AUD fell through 0.7250 as investors sought haven assets. The AUD came under sustained pressure following comments from key Federal reserve officials. Bullard and Kaplan, known hawks, pushed the case for tapering of bond purchases to start immediately, amplifying expectations the FOMC may amend the current program as early as next month. Our attentions turn now to Fed President Jerome Powell and his address at the Jackson Hole symposium on monetary policy. We expect Powell will stay true to the status quo and refrain from any definitive guidance, but with most analysts now pricing in an adjustment before years end, we are keenly attuned for any signal that might suggest when they will start. The cautious undertone to the session forced the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7235 and we continue to test this handle leading into this morning’s open.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3700 on firmer US dollar

GBP/USD trades cautiously on Friday in the initial Asian session. US Dollar Index rebounds above 93.00 after the previous two session’s consolidative moves. The sterling falls on the sour risk sentiment, Brexit chaos. GBP/USD treads water on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading session....
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops back below 1.2700 amid a rally in WTI, Powell in focus

USD/CAD snaps two-day uptrend as WTI rallies on geopolitical risks. US dollar eases ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. Downside opens up below 50-SMA on the 4H chart. The rebound in USD/CAD seems to have lost legs on Friday, as it eases below 1.2700, having hit four-day highs of...
StocksFXStreet.com

Risk back on

Risk has been back on in markets this week with rising equities, VIX volatility back at normal levels after spikes last week and weaker safe haven currencies such as JPY. 10-year US treasury yields moved higher to the levels from two weeks ago and we see more upside ahead as we expect Fed will announce tapering at the September FOMC meeting, 10-year Bunds also closed on one month highs of -40 bps.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After rebounding from 1.1777 and finishing the first descending impulse at 1.1741, EURUSD is correcting to the upside to reach 1.1763, thus forming a new consolidation range around 1.1754. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1720; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure towards 1.1788 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.98.. Although dlr caught a bid at European open on Thursday ans climbed to 110.22 due to cross-selling in yen and intra-day gain in US yields, failure to penetrate 110.22 (last week's high Thursday) pushed price back to 109.95 morning. Intra-day sideways swings suggests range trading below 110.22...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, around mid-0.7200s

AUD/USD regained positive traction on Friday and recovered a part of the overnight losses. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the pair. The upside seems limited ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The AUD/USD pair held on to its...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CNH struggles around 6.4850 amid PBOC news, focus on Fed’s Powell

USD/CNH edges higher after positing the biggest daily jump in a week. China Industrial Profit eased in July, US data were mixed as well. PBOC makes the biggest weekly cash injections in seven months, RRR cut teased. Sino–US jitters intensify, covid woes occupy table but nothing matter more than Jackson...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains depressed below 1.2700 mark ahead of Powell

A combination of factors prompted some selling around USD/CAD on Friday. The set-up supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying at lower levels. The focus remains on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest uptick, or find acceptance above...
MarketsCNBC

Gold gains on dollar retreat, Delta risks

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,787.56 per ounce by 5:09 a.m. ET, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,790.20. Gold rose on Monday as the dollar pulled back, with lingering concerns over possible roadblocks to global economic growth from rising Covid-19 Delta virus cases boosting bullion's appeal. Spot...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Tethers as Rapport with USD and Treasury Yields Is Tested

Gold/U.S. Treasury correlation flips. Spot gold prices tests key long-term levels. The historical inverse relationships between gold and both the greenback and U.S. Treasury yields respectively are weighing in on the precious metal. The Dollar Index (DXY) has held its high level of negative correlation to gold while bond yields have been displaying a change of heart since late April 2021 (note correlation does not mean causation!).
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY looks for direction amid mixed sentiment, sluggish USD

USD/JPY remains directionless Wednesday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 as risk sentiment improves. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. The selling pressure in the US dollar keeps the USD/JPY pair on the edge in the Asian session. Despite...
Marketsihsmarkit.com

Weekly Pricing Pulse: Commodity prices down after broad sell-off

Our Materials Price Index (MPI) fell 1.6% last week, the third consecutive weekly drop. The declines were broad with seven out of the ten MPI sub-components down. This latest move means commodity prices are down 8.9% in August alone although prices collectively are still at an eight-year high. Industrial metals,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends recovery amid shift in market sentiment

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar extended Monday’s rebound yesterday, pushing through 0.7250 as investors continued to support commodity markets and risk assets. Last week's risk off agenda has flipped amid expectations the Fed will refrain from tapering bond purchases and normalising monetary policy in the face of the delta variant, while China again reported low levels of community transmission with just 1 suspected case recorded. China’s ability to wrest control of this latest delta outbreak has fostered hopes the world’s second-largest economy will enjoy a swift recovery. Added Central Bank support and early signs of increased domestic activity have helped reignite demand for key commodities. Oil extended its recovery, clearing $71 a barrel, while iron ore advanced a further 2%, marking a 15% rebound off lows hit last week. The AUD outperformed most majors, up a further half a percent overnight, touching intraday highs at 0.7270. While risks remain skewed to the downside, there is scope to suggest renewed demand for risk assets amid improving market sentiment could help drive the AUD back toward 0.73 - 0.74 US cents. With little of note on this week’s macroeconomic ticket, we continue to monitor global risk trends and forces for direction.

