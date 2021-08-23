See Tom Cruise on a mission at Birmingham curry house

Tom Cruise was a man on a mission when he visited a curry house in Birmingham where he is filming.

The Hollywood actor who is in the area shooting the seventh Mission: Impossible movie, headed to Asha's Indian restaurant in the city and loved his chicken tikka masala so much that when he’d finished he ordered the same again.

Manager Nouman Farooqui was delighted at the visit of his ‘all-time favourite, real-life action man’ and told BirminghamLive: “When he came he said he didn’t want any fuss and just wanted to be part of the atmosphere. He simply wanted to enjoy an authentic Indian meal.

“A few diners recognised him but not all. Nobody made a fuss, though when he left people went a little bit crazy.”