Maki Enjōji's Tsumari Sukitte Iitain dakedo Manga Gets Live-Action Series

By Aug 22, 19:24
Anime News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV Tokyo announced on Sunday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's Tsumari Sukitte Iitain dakedo, (I Mean, I Want to Say I Like You But,) manga. Sakurako Ōhara (left in image below) will play Chitose in the series, while Kaito Sakurai (right) will play Sena Fujishiro. The series will premiere in TV Tokyo's Drama Paravi programming block on October 6, but will premiere first on the Paravi streaming service on September 29.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

ComicsAnime News Network

Machico Sings Fantasia Sango Fantasy TV Anime's Opening Theme

The official website for Gensou Sangokushi -Tengen Reishinki-, the television anime of UserJoy Technology's Taiwanese role-playing game franchise Fantasia Sango (Huanxiang Sanguozhi or Gensou Sangokushi), announced details on its opening theme song on Thursday. Voice actress and singer Machico is singing the opening "Enishi." Genki Mizuno wrote the lyrics, and Shuhei Mutsuki composed and arranged the music with an "Oriental atmosphere."
ComicsAnime News Network

My Senpai Is Annoying TV Anime Unveils More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Shiro Manta's My Senpai Is Annoying (Senpai ga Uzai Kōhai no Hanashi) manga unveiled more cast members and a new visual on Wednesday. The newly announced cast members are:. Saori Hayami as Tōko Sakurai, a co-worker. The anime stars Tomori Kusunoki as...
ComicsAnime News Network

Shaman King Anime Reveals Cast for X-LAWS Members

The official Twitter account for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King manga revealed a new visual and cast members for the anime on Thursday. The new cast members will all play X-LAWS members. The new cast members include: (Left column, top to bottom) Katsuyuki Konishi as John...
ComicsAnime News Network

P.A. Works' Aquatope of White Sand Anime Casts Yui Ishikawa, Reveals 2nd Opening/Ending Themes

ARCANA PROJECT perform opening, Risa Aizawa performs ending. The official website for P.A. Works' original anime series Aquatope of White Sand (Shiroi Suna no Aquatope) announced on Friday that the anime has cast Yui Ishikawa as Chiyu Haebara (pictured below), the caretaker of Aquarium Tingara who appears in the anime's eighth episode. The website also announced that ARCANA PROJECT will perform the second opening theme song "Tomedonai Shiosai ni Bokutachi wa Nani wo Utau Darо̄ ka" and Risa Aizawa of Dempagumi.inc. will perform the ending theme song "Shingetsu no Da Capo."
ComicsAnime News Network

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, Staff, December Debut on Netflix Worldwide

A livestream event for the anime series adaptation of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean manga revealed the show's promotional video, cast, staff, and key visual on Sunday. The event also revealed the anime will premiere exclusively on Netflix worldwide in December, and will then air on television in Japan in January on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11.
ComicsAnime News Network

The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Announces More Cast & Staff, October 4 Debut

Yoshimasa Hosoya, Atsushi Tamaru, Shunichi Toki, Daisuke Ono, Takayuki Kondō join cast. The second live-streamed special for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki's Kyūketsuki wa Sugu Shinu (The Vampire Dies in No Time) manga unveiled more cast and staff members, the October 4 premiere, and a new visual for the anime on Sunday.
ComicsAnime News Network

Nana Mizuki Sings New Shaman King Anime's 2nd Opening Theme

"Get up! Shout!" to debut in anime in late October, ship on Mizuki's 41st single. The official website for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King manga announced on Saturday that Nana Mizuki is singing the anime's second opening theme song, "Get up! Shout!" Mizuki herself announced the news in a video created for the end of Saturday's YouTube stream of the "Nana Mizuki Live Express 2019" concert:
ComicsAnime News Network

King of the Labyrinth Fantasy Light Novels Get Manga

Yen Press is publishing the original light novels, and it describes the story:. Within the tenth-floor boss room of the Sazardon Labyrinth, the mighty minotaur awakens once more. Unlike its predecessors, slain at the hands of treasure-seeking adventurers, this monster's primal urges push it further than ever before. Kill. Consume. Grow stronger. The more powerful its opponent, the more powerful it becomes. Even the very rules of the labyrinth seem to bend to its indomitable will. Can none triumph against this bovine behemoth? Will the minotaur ever meet its match…?
ComicsAnime News Network

Vampire Visual Kei Anime Visual Prison Casts Tomokazu Sugita, Reveals Song Info

The official website for Visual Prison, the original television anime from Uta no Prince Sama and Symphogear series creator Noriyasu Agematsu and Aniplex's A-1 Pictures, revealed the anime's opening and ending theme songs on Monday. In addition, the site revealed that Tomokazu Sugita will join the anime's cast as the mascot character Panya (seen below).
Comicsattackofthefanboy.com

New Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Trailer Revealed

Today, Aniplex and CyberConnect2 revealed a new trailer of their arena fighter inspired in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, in which many of the game’s mechanics were explained. Since that its version on Aniplex’s channel is not available in...
TV Serieslaconiadailysun.com

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Netflix Unveils Cast for Live-Action Series

Netflix has unveiled its first set of stars for the upcoming live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Written by showrunner Albert Kim, the adaptation of the award-winning Nickelodeon series is bringing Aang, Katara, and more beloved characters to life in a whole new way. Serving alongside Kim as executive producers on the project are Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Michael Goi.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Lupin III Is Getting An Isekai Manga Spinoff

Lupin III is one of the most iconic manga series of all time. Not only did it have a film about it directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli fame, but has inspired five separate anime series. With Lupin the Third: Part VI coming soon to celebrate the series’ 50th anniversary, it seems another unique project is in the works as well.
ComicsAnime News Network

Live-Action My Love Mix-Up! Series Casts Shunsuke Michieda, Ren Meguro

TV Asahi revealed the cast and staff for the live-action series of storywriter Wataru Hinekure and artist Aruko's My Love Mix-Up! (Kieta Hatsukoi) manga on Thursday. Snow Man group member Ren Meguro (left in image above) plays Ida, while Naniwa Danshi (Kansai Johnny's Jr.) member Shunsuke Michieda (right) plays Aoki.
Anime News Network

Takako Shimura Draws Love Buzz Manga Side Story Chapter

New chapter debuting in September tells story set after ending of pro wrestling manga. The manga centers on young pro wrestler Kaoru Fuji, who at the height of her promising career, disappeared off the wrestling scene. She returns to her gym five years later, with her daughter Erika in tow. With nowhere else to live, she asks to live in the gym with her daughter, while at the same time planning to resume her career. However, not everyone around her is as willing as her to overlook the last five years.
ComicsAnime News Network

Live-Action Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Series Gets 3 New Episodes in December

Issei Takahashi, Marie Iitoyo reprise roles with guest stars Shō Kasamatsu, Ichikawa Ennosuke IV, Rio Uchida. NHK announced on Sunday that the live-action mini-series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai), Hirohiko Araki's spinoff manga for his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, will have three new episodes in December.

