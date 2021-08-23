Maki Enjōji's Tsumari Sukitte Iitain dakedo Manga Gets Live-Action Series
TV Tokyo announced on Sunday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's Tsumari Sukitte Iitain dakedo, (I Mean, I Want to Say I Like You But,) manga. Sakurako Ōhara (left in image below) will play Chitose in the series, while Kaito Sakurai (right) will play Sena Fujishiro. The series will premiere in TV Tokyo's Drama Paravi programming block on October 6, but will premiere first on the Paravi streaming service on September 29.www.animenewsnetwork.com
