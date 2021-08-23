Cancel
Energy Industry

Indonesia reverses coal export ban for three companies

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia has reversed coal export bans for three companies after they complied with domestic market obligations, an official at the energy and natural resources ministry told Reuters on Monday.

Indonesia suspended coal exports from 34 coal mining companies earlier this month after it said the companies failed to sell an obligatory 25% of their production to the domestic market, mainly to state power utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

As of last week, three companies, including PT Arutmin, a subsidiary of the country’s top coal producer PT Bumi Resources, have been given their coal export licenses back, the official, Sony Heru Prasetyo, told Reuters.

The other two companies were PT Bara Tabang and PT Borneo Indobara. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Coal Mining#Mining Companies#Jakarta#Pt Arutmin#Pt Bumi Resources#Sony Heru Prasetyo#Borneo
