Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels assesses QB competition: Cam Newton ‘certainly is the starter now’

By Andrew Callahan
Sentinel & Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe question crossing every fan’s mind in New England hasn’t yet bothered Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. “I know this is going to sound silly, but I haven’t really worried about it,” McDaniels said Sunday. “I think that decision from Bill (Belichick) will be made when the time is right to make it.”

www.sentinelandenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles#Pats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous Patriots Member Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Cam Newton will be away from the New England Patriots‘ facility until Thursday due to a “misunderstanding” on COVID-19 tests, which means the door has opened for Mac Jones to potentially win the quarterback battle. When it comes to overall experience and knowledge, Newton should have a significant edge over...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Newton, Eagles' WR Trade Interest, More

There are only 15 days until the start of the 2021 NFL season. Training camp and the preseason are winding down, and before we know it, games that matter will be taking place. But the next two weeks will be an important time for the league's 32 teams. There's still one more week of preseason games to play, which could be useful in helping to determine which players on the roster bubble will make teams and which will be cut.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Mac Jones Cracked Up Patriots With ‘Spot-On’ Cam Newton Impression

FOXBORO, Mass. — And the New England Patriots training camp award for best actor goes to … quarterback Mac Jones. Jones, who’s competing with incumbent Cam Newton for the Patriots’ starting job as he enters his first NFL season, delivered what multiple teammates described as a perfect impersonation of Newton during a recent rookie skit.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton rips reporters for questions regarding Patriots Qb battle

The New England Patriots quarterback battle is likely going to go down until the final week before the start of the regular season. Cam Newton vs Mac Jones is perhaps the most intriguing position battle in the NFL. But, Newton doesn’t have any clue on who has the upper hand and insists he hasn’t been told anything regarding the situation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Called Out For His Mac Jones Nickname

Weeks ago, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton came up with a nickname for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, dubbing him “Mac and Cheese”. But one analyst doesn’t seem to like Newton’s name choice. Appearing on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, NFL analyst Bart Scott admonished Newton for giving Jones a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Bold Prediction For The Patriots

Arguably the most publicized quarterback competition this summer has been Cam Newton–Mac Jones battle in New England. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has yet to announce a winner. Earlier today, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debated on FS1 who will earn the job. Sharpe thinks Newton will be the starter...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton jokingly drops one liner about first impression of Chase Young

Washington pass rusher Chase Young is listed at 6-foot-5 and 264 pounds, and is widely viewed as one of the up-and-coming premier defensive ends in the NFL. Former Auburn star Cam Newton got his first glimpse of Young Thursday night in the preseason opener. The second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft got to Newton and broke up a play, which forced Newton to fumble only before a Washington lineman recovered the ball.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s cryptic IG post amid QB battle with Mac Jones in Patriots

Cam Newton appears to be sending a message to the New England Patriots amid his quarterback battle with rookie Mac Jones. On Instagram, Newton made a couple of posts about his situation in New England and all the criticisms he has received. One of the posts, however, seems to be directed at the Patriots since the veteran quarterback emphasized “loyalty.”
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots QB Cam Newton put together an impeccable performance vs. Eagles

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton beat up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ second-team defense during Week 2 of the preseason on Thursday night. Newton got just one more drive than he did in Week 1. But his three drives were efficient and highly impressive. Newton finished 8 of 9 for 103 yards and one touchdown with a 151.4 quarterback rating. It was a preseason game, so those stats always come with important context. The Eagles were not playing their starting defensive line, safeties or cornerback Darrius Slay. That made life easier for Newton.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Cam Newton Doesn't Have the Right Traits to Remain in the NFL Very Long

Colin Cowherd: “Sources in New England say there is a level of frustration internally with Cam Newton and it has opened the window for Mac Jones. New England wants this out there, you know why New England wants it out there? Because when they move off Cam, ‘Hey, we gave him a chance, COVID situation last year, COVID situation this year’, they’ll have a little protection and a little insurance so when they move off Cam players in the locker room and players around the league know. I’m not into the blame game but this stuff doesn’t happen to Russell Wilson, it doesn’t happen to Brady, and it doesn’t happen to Mahomes. We’ve all had a friend who struggles to get out of his own way, and sometimes Cam struggles to get out of his own way. I’ve been critical of Cam for years and said “I like my Presidents to be ‘presidential’ and I like my quarterbacks to be ‘quarterback-ial.’ Grown-up, adult, focused, self-reliant, self-motivated, coachable – forget all the athletic stuff, there are just certain traits that I’m looking for in my Presidents and my quarterbacks, and sometimes Cam is not always great with those. It’s led to eroding mechanics, lack of efficiency, inconsistency production, and week-to-week, half-to-half you don’t know what they get. The ‘rightest’ take I’ve ever had is that Cam and Russell Westbrook would age poorly and age quickly. Cam is 32 and feels like he’s inches from being out of the league. Russell Wilson is 32 and I feel like he just entered his prime. Russell Wilson has better ‘quarterback-ial’ traits. Maturity, constantly working on mechanics, and uber-focused. Russell Westbrook is 32, fourth team in four years, Steph Curry 33 and just signed a max contract and there was an argument to be made he should have been the Most Valuable Player. How you age depends a lot on your traits. When Westbrook and Cam were in their hyper-athletic primes, they would just blow through their inefficiencies, but as they have aged and dipped athletically now you just get their inefficiency. Leadership doesn’t erode and mechanics don’t have to erode. Cam has had a career not getting out of his own way sometimes. Mac Jones may have just gotten a terrific opportunity.” (Full Video Above)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Cam Newton’s 10-word response after latest preseason outing

The New England Patriots absolutely demolished the Philadelphia Eagles in the latest preseason game on Thursday night. Bill Belichick’s team cruised to a 35-0 win and looked to be in midseason form. However, the quarterback battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones continues to complicate itself after both players had impressive performances.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots QB battle: Cam Newton, Mac Jones both play well in preseason Week 2 win over Eagles

The New England Patriots were able to pitch a 35-0 shutout over the Philadelphia Eagles as they opened up Week 2 of the preseason on Thursday night. But you don't care about that. Why would you? It's the preseason. What you do care about, however, is the quarterback battle currently underway with the Patriots. On that front, it was a strong night for both Cam Newton and first-round rookie Mac Jones as they both held serve as they seemingly spar for the starting spot on Bill Belichick's team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Thinks The Patriots QB Battle Is “Clear”

Despite an underwhelming performance in 2020, the Patriots re-signed Newton to a one-year deal. They then went out and took Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. What Newton struggles with (downfield accuracy and velocity) at this point in his career are actually some of Jones’ greatest strengths. It’s no surprise some believe Jones could eventually replace Newton as the starter at some point during the 2021 campaign.
NFLYardbarker

Josh McDaniels gives big hint about Patriots’ QB battle

The New England Patriots are unlikely to name a starting quarterback until just before Week 1, but all signs continue to point to Cam Newton keeping his job — at least for now. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke about New England’s quarterback competition on Sunday, and he was quick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy