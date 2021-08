First of all, it’s unfair to call Squeeze the 80s Beatles, but I got your attention. From the mid 70s for at least twenty or more years, Brits Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook turned out classic pop albums that recalled the best writing and singing of Lennon and McCartney but surely with their own twists. They were not and are not a cult group by any means. They had hits galore, too. They led the British New Wave and had plenty of presence on MTV.