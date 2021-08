Sandhill cranes are an awesome sight and - in recent times - an increasingly likely one in U.P. counties. That's good news for bird enthusiasts but bad news for farmers. The Michigan branch of the National Audubon Society reports that sandhill cranes are the state's oldest and largest bird, standing at up to five feet tall and with wing spans that may stretch about six feet wide. Their bodies are in neutral shades of tan and gray, but their heads feature a vivid red cap.