Tesla Bot explained

By Geraldine
technology-in-business.net
 3 days ago

Elon Musk introduced the world to Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot with a prototype coming next year. It’ll be powered by the same technology that is in Tesla’s self-driving vehicles.

MotorBiscuit

If You Own a Tesla, Sell It Back Immediately

Everyone knows the used car market is in shambles right now, but things are really heating up. The prices of used Tesla vehicles are still rapidly increasing, even higher than the price of a new car. Therefore, if you are on the fence about selling your Tesla…why not see what it is worth? It could be worth more than you paid initially.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Unveils ‘Friendly’ Tesla Humanoid Robot That He Insists Won’t Kill Anyone

The self-crowned Technoking of Tesla, Elon Musk, has revealed that the company is working on a humanoid robot to perform menial tasks, and he promised that it absolutely won’t attempt to kill anyone. Musk said the concept is in its very early stages, but he wants the robots to pick up odd jobs that humans don’t want to do. “It’s intended to be friendly, of course... and navigate through a world built for humans and eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks,” said the meme-lord billionaire. “Essentially in the future, physical work will be a choice: If you want to do it, you can, but you won’t need to do it.” Musk has previously described the possibility of artificial intelligence outsmarting humans as the single biggest threat to the existence of humanity, but he promised his robot won’t hurt you. “We’re setting it so that it is at a mechanical and physical level you can run away from it and most likely overpower it,” he said, reassuringly.
‘Tesla Bot’ prototype will arrive in 2022, Elon Musk says

Tesla will launch the “Tesla Bot” prototype in 2022, Elon Musk announced during the Artificial Intelligence Event the company held today at its Palo Alto headquarters. After jokingly walking out a human in the Tesla Bot uniform, Musk said “Tesla Bot will be real.” Musk detailed some of the tasks that the robot will be able to complete, including grocery runs, picking up household objects, and other everyday commands.
Elon Musk Unveils Dancing Man in Bodysuit, Promises Tesla Bot Is On the Way

Elon Musk made an appearance at AI Day on Thursday evening. The evernt was a series of tech talks hosted by Tesla, so the Technoking had to make an appearance and as usual, he made quite the impression, unveiling a man in a body suit who has been programmed to dance to music. Just an incredible technological accomplishment. Hard to believe these moves were cooked up in a lab.
Elon Musk Debuts ‘Friendly’ Tesla Bot During Company’s AI Day

Robots may soon be on the way. Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Bot during the company’s AI Day, but he urged the public not to be worried. “It’s intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world built for humans and eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks,” the Tesla co-founder said. “ We’re setting it so that at a physical level, you can run away from it and most likely overpower it.”
New book claims Elon Musk shouted at overworked Tesla staff

A new book has claimed that Tesla’s co-founder Elon Musk had temper issues and he shouted at overworked staff during the development of his company’s electric cars. According to the book ‘Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century’ by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins, Mr Musk said: “I can be on my own private island with naked supermodels, drinking mai tais, but I’m not. I’m in the factory working my a** off, so I don’t want to hear about how hard everyone else in the factory works.”
Get in line Tesla Bot, other automakers have done the robot thing

You have to learn to walk before you can run. Tesla on Thursday night announced plans to build a humanoid robot prototype next year designed to handle manual labor. Elon Musk said the five-foot-eight Tesla Bot was being designed with the company's self-driving computer technology and would be able to lift up to 45 pounds and walk 5 mph, the limited strength and speed chose so humans can outmuscle or outrun it if things go oh so wrong.
Elon Musk reveals Tesla is building a humanoid robot

Elon Musk revealed on Thursday that Tesla is building a humanoid robot and aims to have a prototype ready by 2022. During the company’s AI Day, Musk said that the “Tesla Bot” is intended to be friendly and it will do tasks considered “boring, repetitive and dangerous.” The Tesla CEO believes it will be able perform chores such as going to the store to fetch groceries or helping fix cars, but on a larger level, he predicts the creation will have “profound implications” for the economy.
Tesla’s AI day was really just a job fair

On Thursday Tesla held Tesla AI day. If you were looking for a great big product showcase by the automaker, you’d be left disappointed. Beyond anything else, it was a job fair. Remember those days where you turn up to some event, put on a nametag, and talk to people...
Tesla Announces Plan To Build Humanoid Tesla Bot We Can Outrun

Tesla Motors changed its name back in 2017 to reflect the company's intentions of expanding its horizon beyond being only an electric car manufacturer. Aside from having its own Supercharger network of fast-charging stations, it also builds solar energy generation systems and battery energy storage products. What's next? The Tesla Bot.
Tesla Bot Prototype Coming In 2022 To Rid Us Of Boring Work

Tesla AI Day event’s highlight (at least visually) was without a doubt Elon Musk’s announcement that a Tesla Bot prototype is coming in 2022. It was the last announcement in the three hour-long presentation, and its beginning was quite bizarre as an actual human being pretending to be a humanoid robot walked on stage and started making robot moves and dance routines.
Breaking: Tesla Announces "Tesla Bot"

During their AI Day event, Tesla announced that they're working on developing a humanoid bot to eliminate repetitive and dangerous tasks. Musk also pondered what the world would look like if there was no shortage of labor. Jokingly, Musk also mentioned that the Tesla Bot will be capable enough to accomplish tedious tasks but not capable enough to overpower an individual. The Bot also allowed Musk to postulate on the need for Universal Basic Income, "not right now because the robot doesn't work."
Tesla’s New Product — Robot Hamburger Flipper

As is often the case with Elon, at the end of the AI Day presentation today, there was a surprise announcement of a new product. In this case, it was a human-like robot with the FSD computer inside of it to direct its actions. In Elon time, it will be...

