Apple M1 Chip Ultimate Review (History, Power & Future!)

The iMac has always been about design – making the computer itself something you want to look at or put on display, rather than just a tool that occupies desk space. Apple was one of the first companies to capitalise on people’s desire to make a statement with their workspaces and homes. Way back in 1998 when the very first partially translucent Bondi Blue iMac came out, it got everyone talking and also revitalised Apple at a time when it was struggling. Shortly afterward when five new candy-coloured options were introduced, they became the de facto way to advertise that you were cool, hip, and unique. You’d see them on every TV show and at every creative business. Every teenager wanted one. The desktop PC went from beige box to pop culture moment.