COVID vaccines: we need to find out which incentives actually work

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most powerful tool for combating COVID is not a drug or a vaccine, but a method. A randomised trial is the best way to discover what works and what doesn't. This method underlies much of the progress in modern medicine, including the development of effective COVID vaccines. However, developing highly effective vaccines is not enough. We also need people to take them. Again, randomised trials should be our guide.

