The 5-Minute Habit (Based on Neuroscience) That Will Change Your Life

The key code to bending reality is feeling what arises. The subconscious needs to be cleared of its contractions in order to access the zero-point field, which gives rise to physical reality. This is normal and why most everyone you know lives in contraction. Even experts in self-development usually skip over this and focus only on making your mind stronger by managing its limiting beliefs. But this merely scratches the surface. To bend reality, you need to align your thoughts, feelings, and actions. You need your conscious and subconscious mind-body congruent. This is why you cannot rely on your mind alone. Any contraction in the physical body will subconsciously counteract your best intentions.