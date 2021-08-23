Bismarck-Mandan school districts ready for 2021-22 school year
Schools in the Bismarck-Mandan area are preparing for another year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools both ended the previous school year with students learning in-person full time without being required to wear masks, and both school districts will start the year Thursday fully in-person without requiring students or staff to wear masks, though they are recommended.bismarcktribune.com
Comments / 0