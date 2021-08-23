Troopers: Man killed in crash on US-17 in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An East Palatka man is dead following a crash in Putnam County early Monday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the single-car crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on US-17 near Kingston Boulevard in Satsuma.
The 49-year-old was driving a SUV southbound on US-17 when troopers said he overcorrected and went off the road. The SUV collided with a culvert and hit two trees, according to the traffic report.
His named has not been released.
The report states he was wearing a seatbelt.
