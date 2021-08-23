Employees are getting happier working from home as the pandemic drags on, and companies are getting worried
Many companies that were planning to have employees return to the office in September have pushed back their reopening dates as COVID-19's Delta variant burns through the U.S. And as the pandemic-related office closures stretch to almost two years, some executives are concerned that their workforces are nearing a point of no return to the office, The Wall Street Journal reports.theweek.com
