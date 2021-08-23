Bismarck brothers win high school fishing championship
Angling runs in the Scott and Heather Bullinger family genes, and it's paying off at high school bass fishing tournaments. Brothers Logan and Ryan Bullinger won this year's North Dakota High School Fishing State Championship on Aug. 14, about a month after Logan and older brother Brandon competed at nationals at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina -- finishing 11th out of about 400 teams, according to mother Heather Bullinger.bismarcktribune.com
