Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Kimberly Palmer: How to bounce back when your income drops

By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Losing income is never easy, but it’s become increasingly common over the last year and a half: According to the Pew Research Center, 44 percent of U.S. adults say their household has experienced either job loss (including temporarily) or a pay cut since the beginning of the pandemic, with Hispanic and Asian adults most likely to say so.

That creates an incredible strain as people scramble to cover basic expenses like food and housing as well as monthly bills and everyday expenses, even if the reduction in income is temporary. Having a sense of your budget and avoiding procrastination is the key to doing well post-pay cut, says certified financial planner Manisha Thakor, founder of MoneyZen, a financial educational consultancy in Portland, Oregon.

She says your odds of surviving and perhaps thriving go up exponentially “if you know your expenses beforehand, immediately acknowledge something bad has happened and you need to adjust them — and open your mind to the notion that it’s really likely that by downsizing, you could actually end up having a richer life.”

ACKNOWLEDGE THE EMOTIONS

“It’s OK to admit that it’s a crappy situation and you are going through it. I think a lot of people don’t give themselves that grace,” says Athena Valentine Lent, founder of the Money Smart Latina website.

There can be grief involved in losing income as you mourn your previous lifestyle, says Daisy Luther , founder of The Frugalite website. “I grew up in a well-to-do-family and never heard, ‘We can’t afford that,’ and then got divorced and I had to accept that my life had changed,” she says. She could no longer go out to pizza with her kids every Friday night, for example. Gym memberships and nail salon visits were out, too. She suggests giving yourself a set amount of time to feel sad and then start focusing on how you are going to move on.

AUDIT YOUR SPENDING

If you review all of your spending, Thakor says, then you can get tactical about which items to cut: “Anything you’re spending money on that doesn’t bring you joy, like cable bills, activities for kids, things that have crept into your life about ‘who looks the best?’ — just step out of that competition,” Thakor advises.

Lent adds that you can make trade-offs: “I might need the Internet but not cable. I need a phone, but not that extra stuff on the phone plan. I need groceries, but I don’t need to eat out. I don’t need Netflix, I can go to the library. Anything you don’t need to spend on, don’t spend it,” she says.

ZERO IN ON FOOD

Food is a major spending category for a lot of people, and it’s a prime target for cuts, says Valerie Rind , author of “Gold Diggers and Deadbeat Dads: True Stories of Friends, Family, and Financial Ruin ,” who experienced a major income drop when she changed careers about 16 years ago. “I cut back on eating out, even though I like it and I’m not much of a cook,” she says. She also changed the way she shopped for groceries, bypassing the $4 orange juice and using a crock pot for more meals, which also generated leftovers for the freezer.

Recently, she has gotten inspiration for meals from TikTok chefs, who break down recipes in short video segments. “It makes things easy and simple,” she says, adding that her favorite chef is @thatdudecancook.

ADJUST YOUR EXPECTATIONS

Thakor suggests asking yourself if you could get by with less, such as whether you can trade in for more economical vehicles or consider having only one car. “People are driving more expensive cars than they can comfortably afford. Look at pre-owned certified cars,” she suggests. It’s easier to handle income loss, even a temporary one, without a large car payment each month.

RELISH THE CHALLENGE OF BEING FRUGAL

Luther suggests treating frugality like a game. When it comes to food, home decor or an accessory, she suggests asking yourself if you can make it for less than the cost of purchasing it.

“It really can be a lot of fun,” she says. She enjoys growing tomatoes and lettuce to make her own salads, which she estimates saves at least $10 a week.

SAVE UP FOR NEXT TIME

If you’ve had to deplete your emergency fund or don’t have one, consider deepening your cuts to allow savings that will cushion you in the next financial crisis. Thakor suggests a $2,000 emergency fund goal and then continuing to build — but even $500 can protect you from financial shocks.

“If you know you will be in a cash deficit in a few months, start stacking cash,” Lent says. Look for ways to make extra money , for example — perhaps ride-sharing, freelance work or selling items you no longer need, she adds.

____________________________________

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Kimberly Palmer is a personal finance expert at NerdWallet and author of “Smart Mom, Rich Mom.” Email: kpalmer@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @KimberlyPalmer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

546K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pew Research Center#Hispanic#Asian#Moneyzen#Money Smart Latina#Frugalite#Tiktok Chefs#Nerdwallet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Real EstateCNBC

Here's the average net worth of homeowners and renters

Homeownership has long been touted as the ultimate American dream. There are lots of reasons why people may not want to own a home, but there's no denying that being a homeowner can have a big impact on your net worth, in a good way. The Survey of Consumer Finances,...
Real EstatePosted by
NJ.com

I need cash. Should I try a reverse mortgage or just move?

Q. I am 69 and a registered nurse. I haven’t been working for the last four years because employers consider me old and too expensive for them. I have supported myself with my IRA, Social Security and a small monthly pension. I have about $550,000 of equity in my home, but I have a mortgage balance of $260,000. I am unable to refinance because my debt ratio is too high. I am in despair and discouraged. I am house rich but daily poor. Is there another way to access the equity such as a reverse mortgage or should I just move? I don’t have any family to leave my estate to.
Credits & LoansKankakee Daily Journal

How to get back at your creditors

Late fees, punitive interest rates, over-limit fees, loading up your credit report with negative information — it’s enough to make you scream. It’s not that your creditors are doing anything illegal. You just didn’t understand the power you gave them when you accepted that credit card. It was buried in the fine print. And now, it seems like they’re staying up all night looking for new ways to stick it to you. If you’ve just about had enough, maybe it’s time for you to turn the tables and get back at them.
Income TaxPosted by
BGR.com

There’s a new stimulus check almost no one knows about, and you might be eligible for it

We’ve previously called 2021 the year of the stimulus check. And there’s so much evidence that continues to prove why this is the case. From the ongoing child tax credit checks, to some people receiving what amount to fourth stimulus checks. Those are coming soon to residents of California. As well as to parents who give birth to a new child at any point in 2021. Also, there’s a stimulus benefit that many people probably don’t even know exists — the so-called Child and Dependent Care Credit. Here’s what it is, and what you need to know about it. Today’s Top Deal This...
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Status For The Fourth Payment

The citizens of the country have been providing full support for a fourth stimulus check payment in the face of rising Delta variant cases. However, both the Senate and the House have been pretty occupied with the infrastructure bill of $1 trillion, along with a $3.5 trillion federal budget package. This implies that the stimulus package will be kept off the list of things for now, but fortunately, there’s still some relief aid on the table for this year- definitely for parents.
Personal FinanceCNET

Check to see if your state owes you money in less than 2 minutes. Here's how

Did you know that your state may owe you money? It's a nice surprise, especially if you're still waiting on long overdue tax refunds, stimulus checks and delayed child tax credit payments. But how can your state hold onto money that belongs to you? Here's what we know: States can hold onto uncashed checks, stocks, bonds or the contents of a safe deposit box for free. And you have the right to check and claim your money for free.
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
EducationUS News and World Report

Student Loans and Bankruptcy: What to Know

You may have heard somewhere that student loans can't be discharged in bankruptcy, but that's a myth. While very difficult to do, it is possible, and you might consider this route if you have exhausted all other options and meet the criteria for discharge. Here's what to know if you are wondering how to file bankruptcy on student loans.
Public HealthNew York Post

New jobless claims edge higher amid Delta variant concerns

The number of Americans newly seeking jobless benefits edged up slightly last week from a pandemic-era low as the labor market fights to recover amid concerns over the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, the feds said Thursday. Initial filings for unemployment benefits, seen as a proxy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy