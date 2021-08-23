Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio panel begins redistricting work with public hearings

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2mhR_0ba3YODs00
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 file photo, from left to right, Ohio House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes, Senate President Matt Huffman, House Speaker Bob Cupp, both Republicans, and Democratic state Sen. Vernon Sykes speak to Auditor Keith Faber at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of the first meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission on which they all sit. The panel overseeing the redrawing of Ohio’s legislative districts for the coming decade is traveling the state this week to gather input on what the maps should look like. The first of nine public hearings hosted by the new Ohio Redistricting Commission kicks off Monday morning, Aug. 23 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The panel overseeing the redrawing of Ohio’s legislative districts for the coming decade is traveling the state this week to gather citizen input on what the maps should look like.

The first of nine public hearings hosted by the new Ohio Redistricting Commission kicks off Monday morning in Cleveland. An afternoon forum takes places in Youngstown.

Co-chairs Democratic Sen. Vernon Sykes and Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp said the meetings will give Ohioans the chance to contribute their ideas through testimony and maps.

Sykes said it’s important for residents of the state, which has 33 state senators and 99 state representatives, to have a say in the process.

“Ohioans played a crucial role in increasing transparency when they voted in 2015 and 2018 to reform the way we draw our statewide maps,” Sykes said in a release. “I look forward to hearing what Ohioans have to say during our hearings and taking their input into consideration when creating maps that best represent voters’ preferences.”

The new system, which is meant to fight partisan gerrymandering, requires the independent commission to finish redrawing legislative districts by Sept. 1, a feat they have admitted will be difficult to impossible. Maps loaded with the new Census data are still being assembled by experts at Ohio University.

It sets a Sept. 30 deadline for the General Assembly to complete a new map of the state’s congressional districts, which will be reduced from 16 to 15 as a result of lagging population growth. The new commission would only get involved if state lawmakers cannot come to an agreement.

Monday’s hearing starts at 9:30 a.m. at Cleveland State University’s Student Center. Commissioners head from there to Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center for a second hearing at 2:30 p.m. That schedule continues through Friday, as follows:

—Tuesday: Sinclair Community College in Dayton, 9:30 a.m.; University of Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

—Wednesday: Ohio University-Zanesville’s Campus Center, 9:30 a.m.; Rio Grande Community College, 2:30 p.m.

—Thursday: Ohio State University-Lima’s Life Science Building, 9:30 a.m.; University of Toledo, 2:30 p.m.

—Friday: University of Akron, 9:30 a.m.; Ohio State University-Mansfield’s Riedel Hall, 2:30 p.m.

All public hearings will also be broadcast live. Additional hearings will be scheduled to gather input on a proposed map, once the commission has that ready.

Member of the commission are Sen. Sykes; Cupp; House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes; Republican Senate President Matt Huffman; and Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber, all Republicans.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

546K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Emilia Sykes
Person
Bob Cupp
Person
Matt Huffman
Person
Vernon Sykes
Person
Keith Faber
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#Redistricting#Gerrymandering#Ap#Democratic#House#Ohioans#Census#The General Assembly#Kilcawley Center#University Of Cincinnati#University Of Toledo#University Of Akron#Senate#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Tennessee House Speaker unveils redistricting panel members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton announced the members selected to serve on the House’s redistricting committee. According to a news release, Sexton’s office on Thursday said the committee will include eight Republicans and four Democrats. Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson, a Republican from Clarksville, will chair the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal funding to assist projects at 2 WVa airports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia airport improvement projects will receive funding from the U.S. Transportation Department. The funding for the projects totals $1.9 million, West Virginia U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Thursday. Morgantown Municipal-Walter L. Bill Hart Field will receive $1.6 million, while Eastern...

Comments / 1

Community Policy