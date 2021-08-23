Cancel
River Falls, WI

St. Croix County water testing and other things to know this week

River Falls Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are three things to know about this week in River Falls. Prepare for the end of the federal Unemployment Insurance programs. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is encouraging state residents to prepare for the end of federal Unemployment Insurance programs. Under the American Rescue Plan Act, the extension of federal unemployment programs ends Sept. 4. Individuals with claims pending for weeks prior to Sept. 5 will be paid for each week they are found eligible.

