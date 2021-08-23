Pick Six: Bell, Enagbare among nation's best on losing teams

Matt Amodio is continuing to climb the Jeopardy! all-time rankings. After a 17-game winning streak, the fifth-year Computer Science Ph.D. candidate from New Haven, Connecticut, joined the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame list on Thursday when his correct answers brought his total to more than $500,000. That high figure makes Amodio the third-highest earner in the game show's history, just behind Ken Jennings ($2,462,216) and James Holzhauer ($2,520,700). His current winning total moved Jason Zuffranieri, who won $532,496 in 2019, into third place in the overall ranking.
