Gambling

Pick Six: Bell, Enagbare among nation's best on losing teams

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

Great players make for great teams. Well, not always. Elite talent is spread across college football, and some of the top players at their positions are on teams that struggle.

NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
Alabama State247Sports

NIL: Alabama's Nick Saban says equality in locker room is his 'biggest concern' as players ink deals

A new era of NCAA athletics has arrived after athletes received the green light earlier in the summer to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness, and Nick Saban isn't oblivious to the challenges that could be on the horizon as teams navigate uncharted waters. In a recent, wide-ranging Q&A with ESPN, Saban was asked about the impact of NIL in the locker room after he previously hinted in July that quarterback Bryce Young had already netted nearly $1 million in endorsement, and he didn't hesitate to voice concerns about equality -- or lack thereof -- in the Crimson Tide locker room.
NFLYardbarker

Six best sleeper picks for 2021 fantasy football season

As we head closer to the start of the NFL season, draft season shifts into high gear. To help get you ready, I’ve broken out some of my favorite sleepers for this year. Let’s get to it!. Trey Lance, QB – San Francisco 49ers. With Mike Shanahan trading three first...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Ranking the quarterbacks on Auburn’s schedule

All of a sudden, Auburn has one of the most veteran quarterbacks in the SEC. While Bo Nix is entering his third season as the Tigers' starting QB, the rest of the conference is relatively inexperienced at the position. Several programs are breaking in new passers, and only Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Mizzou's Connor Bazelak and Vanderbilt's Ken Seals started the majority of their teams' games last season. For the most part, the SEC appears to be top-heavy at the position.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Names No. 3 QB

Finally heading toward game week, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made a quarterback announcement on Tuesday. Ralph Rucker, a preferred walk-on from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, TX, will start the 2021 season as the Sooners' No. 3 quarterback. "He's separated himself from the rest of the group right there pretty...
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Four-star athlete Omari Kelly commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have added another in-state recruit to their 2022 class. Four-star athlete Omari Kelly committed to Auburn on Thursday, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia, UCF and Kentucky. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Kelly becomes the Tigers’ 11th commitment in the 2022 class and the second on Thursday after safety Tre Donaldson committed earlier in the day.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn’s Bizarre Sign

Late Wednesday night, football fans learned that Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin installed a bizarre sign. “Apparently Bryan Harsin installed a sign in the elevator of the athletics complex saying it’s for injured players only; everyone else has to take the stairs,” Tom Green of AL.com reported. “He wants that ‘blue collar mentality’ on his team, estimates he climbs the stairs ~18 times a day.”
Alabama StatePosted by
TMGSports

Mr. CFB No. 2: Alabama

This is just one man’s opinion, but here goes: There is absolutely no way—NO WAY—that Alabama can be as good this season as it was last season. Consider what the Crimson Tide must replace as the Sept. 4 opener with Miami (in Atlanta) draws near:. **--10 NFL Draft choices (6...
Georgia StatePosted by
On3.com

Georgia DB Jordan Buchanan commits to Purdue one day after offer

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett High School safety Jordan Buchanan was offered by Purdue on Wednesday. By Thursday night the 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety was a Boilermaker. Jordan chose Purdue over offers from LSU, Kentucky and Pittsburgh. College football is in Jordan’s blood. His two older brothers both played at the collegiate...
College SportsAPG of Wisconsin

Northland College men’s soccer team among league’s best

With three all-conference players returning to a team that — after a lengthy hiatus — earned a berth last season in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference playoffs, the Northland College Lumberjacks soccer team looks to build on its success this fall, Coach Greg Gilmore said. “We were extremely competitive with...
SportsBBC

The Hundred: Pick your men's team of the tournament

As the inaugural Hundred draws to a close we want you to pick your men's team of the tournament. We've brought together the top run-scorers and wicket-takers, alongside using The Hundred's MVP system, to bring you a list of stellar names to choose from. There are England stars, domestic heroes...
HobbiesPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Champ Becomes Third All-Time With 17-Day Score

Matt Amodio is continuing to climb the Jeopardy! all-time rankings. After a 17-game winning streak, the fifth-year Computer Science Ph.D. candidate from New Haven, Connecticut, joined the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame list on Thursday when his correct answers brought his total to more than $500,000. That high figure makes Amodio the third-highest earner in the game show's history, just behind Ken Jennings ($2,462,216) and James Holzhauer ($2,520,700). His current winning total moved Jason Zuffranieri, who won $532,496 in 2019, into third place in the overall ranking.

