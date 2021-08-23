Pick Six: Bell, Enagbare among nation's best on losing teams

A new era of NCAA athletics has arrived after athletes received the green light earlier in the summer to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness, and Nick Saban isn't oblivious to the challenges that could be on the horizon as teams navigate uncharted waters. In a recent, wide-ranging Q&A with ESPN, Saban was asked about the impact of NIL in the locker room after he previously hinted in July that quarterback Bryce Young had already netted nearly $1 million in endorsement, and he didn't hesitate to voice concerns about equality -- or lack thereof -- in the Crimson Tide locker room.