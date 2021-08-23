Cancel
Clemson, SC

Iron Sharpens Iron; Clemson Defense Helps Offense Prepare for Georgia Bulldogs

By Zach Lentz
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago

"Iron sharpens iron".

That saying comes from Proverbs 27:17 and is almost universally seen as wise people should always be challenging each other.

That phrase is exactly what the Clemson Tigers' offense hopes will prepare them for their top-5 matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 4.

"I think going up against our defense is what makes us one of the best offenses in the country each year. It's very rare that you get to practice against what we do," tight end Braden Galloway said. "So when they bring crazy blitzes and coverages and different formations, you're going to get to the first game and it won't be anything you haven't seen."

The feeling is that whatever defensive coordinator Brent Venables can draw up can't be much worse than what the offense will see over the course of the entire season.

"So they give us pretty much anything any team could give us in 15 games in two and a half weeks of camp. Not a lot of schools have that," Galloway said.

Clemson is currently a 3.5-point favorite over the Bulldogs, according to FanDuel.

AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

The Return of the Tight End to the Clemson Offense

Throughout Dabo Swinney's tenure as head football coach at Clemson, there have been a number of talented tight ends come through the program. Guys like Michael Palmer, Dwayne Allen, Brandon Ford in the earlier years, and more recently Jordan Leggett in the College Football Playoff era. "I mean that's the...
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Excited for Clemson-Georgia Showdown

Not only are the current members of the Clemson roster looking forward to their top-five showdown with Georgia to open the season on September 4, but some former Tigers also have the date circled on their calendars. Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was a guest on the local radio show...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Looking Ahead: Jeff Hafley Expecting More From Boston College Offense in 2021

In Jeff Hafley's first season at Boston College, his team came very close to pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season. The Eagles had top-ranked Clemson on the ropes last season in Death Valley, at one point leading the Tigers 28-10 late in the second quarter. However, an inability to convert key third downs would, in part, allow Clemson to make a ferocious comeback in the second half and squeak out a 34-28 win in D.J. Uiagalelei's first career start.
College SportsPosted by
AllClemson

Looking Ahead: Doeren Upset About Schedule

It doesn't take much to upset NC State head coach Dave Doeren. In fact, a couple of laptops have been known to send the Wolfpack coach into a conniption fit. Entering the 2021 season another inanimate thing has drawn the ire of Doeren—schedules. Doeren took to the microphone at the...
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Urban Meyer Names Trevor Lawrence Jaguars Starting Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence has officially been named the Jaguars starting quarterback for Jacksonville's week one matchup with the Huston Texans. Head coach Urban Meyer made the announcement on Wednesday after previously refusing to name a starter, citing an ongoing competition between Lawrence, the league's number-one overall pick, and Gardner Minshew. Lawrence...
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Meyer Still Waiting on Lawrence, Jaguars First Team Offense to Click

Urban Meyer Still Waiting on Lawrence, Jaguars First Team Offense to Click. Urban Meyer has been far from pleased with the performance of his offense. Two games into the preseason and the first-year head coach is still looking for more from the first-team, led by rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "We've...
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Report: Foot Injury Likely Ends Travis Etienne's Rookie Season

Former Clemson running back and Jacksonville Jaguars first-round NFL draft pick Travis Etienne could miss the entire 2021 season before it even begins with a foot injury, according to a report Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury after being evaluated following Monday night's injury at...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

After Fighting Through Adversity, Clemson's Xavier Thomas Ready to Prove What He's Capable Of

It's safe to say that Xavier Thomas' career at Clemson hasn't quite turned out the way most envisioned. Thomas, a five-star defensive end coming out of high school and one of the top overall players in the 2018 recruiting class, was considered a can't miss pass-rushing prospect. Many had him as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft before he'd ever taken a collegiate snap.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

'Super Pleased'; 'Ultra-Consistent' Corners Highlight Clemson Camp

A year ago, Clemson faced the task of replacing three of its four starters in the defensive backfield from 2019. In a reversal of script, this year, Cornerbacks Coach Mike Reed and Safeties Coach Mickey Conn return nine of 10 defensive backs who started at least one game for the Tigers in 2020, a list lengthened by Clemson’s proclivity for opening games in packages with extra corners and safeties a year ago.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Commits Shine in IMG's Season Opening Win

IMG Academy kicked off its high school season on Friday night with a 35-15 win over Plantation American Heritage and three current 2022 Clemson commits played roles in the victory. SI All-American was on hand for the matchup that featured some of the best high school talent in the country...
College SportsPosted by
AllClemson

ACC, Big Ten and PAC-12 Officially Announce Alliance

GREENSBORO, NC & ROSEMONT, IL & SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 today announced an historic alliance that will bring 41 world-class institutions together on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling. The alliance – which was unanimously supported by the...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Completes Major Portion of Preseason with Successful Scrimmage

Thursday's final scrimmage of the preseason officially ended the big portion of Clemson's preparation for the 2021 season. There are still two weeks to go before the season opener against Georgia, but the Tigers' 16 consecutive days of work culminated in Memorial Stadium, where it was the last chance for the players to send a message to coaches before the roster evaluation process began.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Answering Clemson's Question Marks Post-Camp

When Clemson began fall camp on Aug. 6, there were a variety of questions the Tigers needed to answer. Now that it's over, let's revisit some of the team concerns and see where they stand in terms of the offensive line, running backs, physicality, quarterbacks and injuries before the Sept. 4 opener against Georgia:

