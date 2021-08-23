'Time to Reflect' at Crawford County Fair

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair turned to the past as it moved forward celebrating its 75th edition Sunday.

“Time to Reflect: A Look Back at 75 Years” was the day’s theme as the fair officially dedicated its history building as part of formal opening ceremonies at the fairgrounds in West Mead Township.

A 75th anniversary committee was formed in 2018, tasked with planning the celebration which was to be in 2020. However, no fair was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several hundred people gathered Sunday afternoon outside the fair’s history building along the midway for the brief dedication ceremonies. The building — the former Meadville Sportsman’s Club exhibition hall — was remodeled into an exhibit hall with various items of the fair’s rich history as well as a timeline of events.

“One of the aims of the committee was to increase the understanding of what goes on in preparing an exhibit for show,” said Phyllis Carr, chair of the 75th anniversary committee. “We thought the creation of a history building fit into the objective.”

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, who was in attendance, said countless hours by thousands of volunteers over the years have made the Crawford County Fair the premier agricultural fair in Pennsylvania.

The Crawford County Fair bills itself as the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania and the largest east of the Mississippi.

“The volunteers have made this fair what it is,” Redding said at the fair’s official opening ceremonies at the Sunday night at the grandstand. “It will stay here because of the volunteers, the committees and the board.”

Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board, said it was good to have people back enjoying the fair following the 2020 pause.

“We missed you so much,” he said at the open ceremonies.

Maynard pointed out the fair can’t have success without people willing to volunteer in all types of ways — whether it’s being an exhibitor or as a department head.

“We have more than 400 volunteers,” he told the crowd. “This is your fair — people are fairs and fairs are people.”

Maynard told the Tribune that he’s pleased with the turnout during the fair’s opening weekend.

An exact number of attendees at the fair is unknown as the fair has free admission this year. However, the midway areas were crowded Sunday and there were lines in front of the various food stands.

“We’ve had a successful two days,” Maynard said. “We’ve had a ton of people walking around.”

Maynard called the truck and tractor pulls held Saturday a success with more than 6,000 total tickets sold for the afternoon and evening events. The fair is charging admission for its motor sports events in the grandstand during the fair, which runs through next Saturday.

A tally of ticket sales from the two performances is expected to be available today.

“We’re very pleased with the turnout,” Maynard said.

Sunday night’s opening ceremonies also included the crowning of the 2021 Crawford County Fair Queen.

Rachel Lynne White, 17, of Saegertown, was named queen. She was one of five young women competing for the title. Zoey Belle Hall, 17, of Meadville, was runner-up. Hall also was named most photogenic and Sydney Victoria Elder, 20, of Wattsburg, was named the essay winner.

Sunday night’s events culminated with a fireworks display sponsored by the fair’s 75th anniversary committee.

