About 50 people attended a celebration of a structure in Greene County that recently reopened after it was forced to close over two years ago. A portion of the bridge on the Raccoon River Valley Trail south of Jefferson collapsed on March 15, 2019 when ice jams broke five wooden piers of the bridge. Greene County Conservation Director Dan Towers told the crowd seeing the bridge crumble was one of the worst experiences in his 37 years of working for the county. The new bridge now has concrete piers that will withstand ice jams and the other parts of the bridge were restored to how the rest of the structure looks.