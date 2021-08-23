OWC Envoy Pro SX portable SSD review: Great speeds, so-so bargain

Experience transfer speeds of up to 540 MB/s with the Samsung Portable SSD T5. That’s nearly 5 times faster than external HDDs. It transfers and backs up large data such as 4K videos and high-resolution photos quickly. Additionally, it’s available in 4 capacities—250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB—to suit your needs and budget. Moreover, use the optional password protection with AES 256-bit hardware encryption to keep your data more secure. Best of all, this portable SSD is lightweight and compact, making it great for taking to the office. And it’s even pocket-friendly. With a sturdy metal body, it can withstand drops of up to 2 meters. Finally, the Portable SSD T5 is versatile and simple to use and is compatible with PCs, Macs, smartphones, and more. In fact, the USB Type-C to C cable and USB Type-C to A cable provide seamless connectivity.