Spokane, WA

‘This car has been through so much’: Donated vehicle used to start Blessings Under the Bridge helps former homeless mom with kids

By Treva Lind treval@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA journey in an Isuzu Rodeo perhaps ended Aug. 11 on a gravel road, but Jessica Kovac sees more than the car’s twists and turns. It’s sentimental because Blessings Under the Bridge in 2007 started in that SUV filled with 40 bags of food for the homeless in downtown Spokane. She kept the vehicle until donating it in May, and now she sees metaphors in its protection and engine – or heart – that never quit.

