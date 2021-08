Do you wish to live vicariously through upper-middle-class opulence? Do you want to feel like you just went on a suburban-mall shopping spree with your college besties? Are you in search of something to satiate your desire for a little yeehaw? Then, allow me to introduce you to Bama Rush TikTok. These videos of University of Alabama students showing off their outfits during sorority rush week have taken over the For You page, and I’m sure you — a person with probably zero connection to Alabama, its university, and its sororities — have questions. Let’s discuss.