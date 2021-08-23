Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington’s new mask mandate takes effect Monday

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington residents will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday. A masking order issued by Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah will be in effect indefinitely as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in the state with the prevalence of the delta variant of the coronavirus. All residents over the age of 5 must wear masks indoors or face a potential criminal misdemeanor, according to the order.

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Health
Spokane County, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Masking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell rips Biden over Kabul airport attack

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden after 12 U.S. service member were killed in attacks around the Kabul airport Thursday amid evacuation efforts. “Americans’ hearts are breaking for our servicemembers and diplomats. They are doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

Comments / 4

Community Policy