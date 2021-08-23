Washington’s new mask mandate takes effect Monday
Washington residents will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday. A masking order issued by Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah will be in effect indefinitely as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in the state with the prevalence of the delta variant of the coronavirus. All residents over the age of 5 must wear masks indoors or face a potential criminal misdemeanor, according to the order.www.spokesman.com
