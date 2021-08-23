Cancel
Euro punches past 1.17 on solid PMIs

marketpulse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro has started the week on a positive note, extending the gains seen on Friday. EUR/USD has pushed into 1.17-territory and is trading at 1.1715, up 14% on the day. The German economy is the bellwether for the entire eurozone, so investors were keen to see the flash PMI reports for Germany’s manufacturing and services sectors for August. The readings continued to point to strong expansion, although the July figures showed an easing in the rate of expansion. Manufacturing PMI dipped to 62.7 (Jul. 65.9), while Services PMI ticked lower to 61.5 (Jul. 61.8).

www.marketpulse.com

