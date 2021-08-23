Euro punches past 1.17 on solid PMIs

The euro rally has taken a pause in the Wednesday session., Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1736, up 0.03% on the day. With markets in a holding pattern ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting, which starts on Thursday, the euro could continue to drift. The lack of activity is likely to change on Friday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers a highly-anticipated speech. The question on the minds of investors is whether Powell will provide any details or hints as to the timing of a Fed taper. Risk sentiment has improved with the Biden Administration making progress on its budget and infrastructure proposals, but the mood could quickly shift, depending on what Powell says or doesn’t say. If he hints that a taper is imminent, that would likely give the dollar a boost. If, however, Powell chooses to lay low and doesn’t provide any news about a taper, risk sentiment could improve and send the dollar downwards.