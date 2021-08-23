Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

People on the move: 8/22/2021

By Related Story
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaher Duessel promoted Nikki L. Walton, senior manager; Jennifer Croft, manager; and Maura Paganelli, manager. Meyer, Unkovic & Scott said the following attorneys have joined: Jeffrey R. Lalama, litigation and creditors’ rights and bankruptcy groups. He serves as both a litigator and client counselor, primarily working with banks, businesses and other commercial enterprises; Robert E. McKee, private clients and corporate groups. He advises individual and business clients in estate planning, business succession planning and other various business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions; Lisa M. Petruzzi, family law practice group. Her practice includes dispute resolution, mediation, and collaborative law; Francis C. Rapp Jr., litigation group. He serves as a trial lawyer with emphasis on commercial litigation, construction law and personal injury; Edwin W. Russell, private clients group. His practice focuses on estate and trust planning, administration and related litigation matters, as well as counseling clients on taxation matters.

www.post-gazette.com

