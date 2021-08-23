Filly tosses jockey at Ellis Park, runs on highway for two miles

A 2-year-old filly was living up to her name when she got loose and ran onto the highway alongside cars before being apprehended Saturday. The filly, named Bold and Bossy and making her racing debut, got loose on the way to the starting gate at Ellis Park in Kentucky. Her jockey, Miguel Mena, was thrown off. The filly ran off the track and over a levee, heading for Hwy 41. Bold and Bossy kept running while trainers, police and deputies chased her in their vehicles.