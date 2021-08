There are several big draws to this moderate hiking trail located near Tahoma on Tahoe’s North Shore. For one thing, a staircase of Instagram-worthy stone steps offers a steep ascent to flowing waterfalls before a fork in the road leads to a (cold) alpine lake. (At the fork, veer right to reach the lake.) The Eagle Lake Trail is most accessible from May to September, with warm summer days the best—but busiest—times to visit, when a chilly dip in the lake won’t feel too cold to handle. But early-morning visits are best for avoiding crowds. Despite its moderate rating, it is a decent hike for families with children. Hikers will need a wilderness pass, which is obtainable at the trailhead for $5.