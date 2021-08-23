Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Picture These Backyard Possibilities With Bella Custom Homes

By Shelby Skrhak
Posted by 
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you’re building a new home, the options for backyard features can be overwhelming. What’s popular? What’s possible? What materials are readily available here, and not just an obscurity found in Architectural Digest? That’s where local builders like Tony Visconti and Bella Custom Homes come in. Browse their gallery-filled website and social media channels to find what’s being dreamed up here in Dallas-Fort Worth.

candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Italy, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Visconti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Design#Architectural Digest#Bella Custom Homes#Italian Mediterranean#Interior#French#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.
Interior Designhunker.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

A small bedroom and a queen-size bed may not seem like the best design idea. However, with a little creative placement and a minimalist approach to furniture, homeowners can definitely make this challenging configuration work. All you really need to do to create a cozy bedroom, that doesn't feel crowded, is pay attention to traffic flow and look for opportunities to eliminate non-essential furniture pieces. Ready to get started? Just follow these helpful steps.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Small Brooklyn Rental Will Inspire You to Break Furniture Layout Rules

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Celeste Escotet says that being born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, made her appreciate color, shapes, and movement — decor elements that play a large part in the small rental apartment she shares with her partner, Lucas Silverstein. “Those elements make me feel at home, make me feel closer to my family that is still there and my true unique identity,” she explains. “I utilized them while I was thinking and conceptualizing this space. Now, there’s bold colors, shapes and movement all around me and it immerses my partner in my culture and background, as well!”
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive

Originally Posted On: 8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive – Liist Studio (liistudio.com) Having a limited or smaller amount of space in your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to suffer or feel confined. There are plenty of ways in which your bedroom can open up to feel gigantic.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

An Interior Hammock and Some Paint Brought This Bungalow Into Cozy-Cool Territory

Where most home buyers would have seen a sea of knotty pine paneling, Robert McKinley saw opportunity. “I hate a fully Sheetrock house,” says the interior designer and founder of Studio Robert McKinley, a firm specializing in hospitality venues. The textured orange-toned boards were what sold him on his latest Airbnb bungalow project, dubbed Edison, in Montauk, New York, where he and his wife, Kate Nauta, own other fully shoppable vacation rentals. “We’re always looking for unseen potential,” he explains.
Home & GardenDomaine

What Is a Farmhouse Style House?

Warm, cozy, and full of rustic charm, farmhouse-style houses can feel like home before you even step through the front door. These homes were meant for families and were built to be functional above all else, with large open living spaces, expensive (and impressive) kitchens, and acres of outdoor space. And, because of their minimalist simplicity, farmhouses are essentially a blank canvas that wants you to live your decor dreams.
ShoppingPeople

Walmart Secretly Put Tons of Cute Fall Home Items on Sale — Including a Cozy Sofa for Just $255

Even though it might not feel like it, fall is right around the corner. And nothing commemorates the beginning of a new season like breaking out your seasonal decor and sprucing up your home with a little bit of fall cheer. If you're in need of some new autumn-inspired items, Walmart has just the collection for you. To celebrate the return of the season, the retailer has stocked its shelves with hundreds of fall furniture and decor items that are just as stylish as they are festive. This year's theme: Fall on the Ranch.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does an Epoxy Garage Floor Cost?

If you’re tired of the plain concrete flooring in your garage, you may be interested in long-lasting epoxy flooring. Epoxy is a rugged and durable finish that will transform dull garage flooring into a gleaming surface. According to HomeAdvisor, epoxy garage floor costs range from $1,447 to $3,006, with the national average at $2,227. An epoxy floor is tough and resistant to oil, grease, and chemicals while protecting against scuffs and scrapes. This garage floor coating comes in a variety of colors and blends of decorative flakes. Epoxy is also available in metallic hues and customizable colors.
Interior Designvelillum.com

The Apartment Furniture Guide: How to Furnish Small Apartments

Apartment living can be frugal and in many areas of the country, necessary. If you call an apartment home, you are joining the 1 in 8 Americans that also do. Some people live in apartments to be near work or campus, others because the area where they live has a poor housing market. Apartments are more flexible than owning a house, plus maintenance and other amenities are often included.
Interior Designhandymantips.org

5 Best Roof Designs For Your Dream Home

Roofs are one of the most important parts of a house. They protect your home from extreme weather conditions, and they help maintain the structural integrity of the building. Beyond their basic functions, roofs can add style, value, and curb appeal to your house. If you’re planning on building a new home or buying a new construction, there are a number of roof designs available that can help you create the perfect dream home.
Home & Gardenarchitecturaldigest.com

The Property Brothers Share 5 Ways to Refresh a Bedroom Space

You’ve seen the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers, a.k.a. Drew and Jonathan Scott, transform homes and share real estate expertise on their many shows (including Brother vs. Brother, Celebrity IOU, and Buying and Selling, just to name a few). Now, they’ve upped the ante with a new series of live online video...
Interior Designmansionglobal.com

Using a Monochromatic Color Scheme for a Serene Bedroom Retreat

A monochromatic color scheme can suggest the ultimate sanctuary, a place to relax and decompress, leaving the day’s stresses at the door. Highlighting a tone-on-tone look can encourage a sense of calm, but choosing one hue can also produce an uninspiring room without the use of shades, tones and tints.
TrendHunter.com

Loft-Laden Tiny Homes

Most people would understandably refrain from associating tiny homes with multiple lofts, let alone the staircases needed to access them, which is precisely why New Zealand-based company 'Build Tiny' is gaining acclaim for the spacious tiny home it calls the 'Nugget.'. This tiny home is equipped with not one but...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: “Fixer Upper” Turns This Dated 1930s Home Into a Charming Cottage with Plenty of Shiplap

After purchasing an older home, there is no better news than finding out it has good bones, especially if you’re going into a renovation process where a solid foundation is key to a successful project. This is exactly what took place in a recent episode of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” where Chip and Joanna Gaines helped Kim — a recent Magnolia hire who moved from Santa Monica, California, to Waco, Texas — transform her sturdy 1930s home into the cozy cottage she envisioned.
Australiahomecrux.com

Roll on Home Tiny House With Timber Exterior is up for Grabs

Home is where the heart is and if your heart is wandering so should your home. On the heels of his notion, tiny houses are gaining popularity. These are relatively cost effective than traditional homes and can be hauled around behind your vehicle from A to B. Roll on Home a construction company based in New South Wales, Australia features a tiny home built with this idea in mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy