Business email compromise attacks are getting out of hand

In recent months, the impact of cyber-attacks in the form of ransomware have been felt by the masses. In May, the East Coast’s fuel supply was disrupted as the Colonial Pipeline company was ransomed for a hefty sum of nearly $5 million. Shortly after, the United States meat supplier JBS was ransomed for an even larger sum of $11 million. A little closer to home, Ohio and West Virginia hospitals of the Memorial Health System were victimized with ransomware last week and had to resort to response protocols such as canceling surgeries and modifying operations procedures.