Business email compromise attacks are getting out of hand
Business email compromise (BEC) attacks continue to plague security teams, with companies losing millions of dollars as a result, a new report from Area 1 Security suggests. Analyzing more than 31 million threats across multiple industries, the security firm found that almost a tenth (9 percent) of attacks used identity deception tactics (spoofing, domain impersonation, display name impersonation, etc.). Other common tactics included credential harvesters, compromised links and attachments.www.itproportal.com
