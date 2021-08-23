Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Business email compromise attacks are getting out of hand

By Sead Fadilpašić
Itproportal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness email compromise (BEC) attacks continue to plague security teams, with companies losing millions of dollars as a result, a new report from Area 1 Security suggests. Analyzing more than 31 million threats across multiple industries, the security firm found that almost a tenth (9 percent) of attacks used identity deception tactics (spoofing, domain impersonation, display name impersonation, etc.). Other common tactics included credential harvesters, compromised links and attachments.

www.itproportal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Email Compromise#Email Security#Attackers#Security Awareness#Bec#Area 1 Security#Cyber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Public SafetyItproportal

Many businesses continue to underestimate phishing threat

Despite being around for almost three decades, phishing is still a popular cybercrime tactic, a new report from Sophos claims. Phishing owes most of its popularity to its simplicity, scalability and capacity to flex to current events. To address the issue, most businesses are deploying cyber awareness programs and various...
EconomyItproportal

Businesses are struggling to maximize the value of their CRM systems

As customer expectations change, businesses are increasingly leaning on customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for help. However, maximizing the value of these systems seems to be a challenge, a new report from Salesforce claims. Polling almost 800 executives and nearly 1,500 CRM users across 15 countries for the report, Salesforce...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Ryuk, REvil, and Clop – how to prevent ransomware in your organization

Cybersecurity Advance Threat Protection Ransomware. Cybersecurity trends ebb and flow according to a range of factors. Yet there has been one consistent (and persistent) threat over the past few years – ransomware, the practice of demanding payment to return stolen data. Ryuk, REvil, NHS, Clop, Cezar, Pubg, Webroot, and Cryptolocker...
Healthinfosecurity-magazine.com

"Sophisticated" Cyber-Attack Compromises Patient Data at Private Health Clinic

Personal and clinical data of more than 73,000 patients have been affected by a “sophisticated ransomware cyber-attack” on a private medical clinic in Singapore. In a press release, Eye & Retina Surgeons revealed the attack took place on 6 August, compromising sensitive data including patients’ names, addresses, ID card numbers, contact details and clinical information. However, no credit card or bank account details were accessed or compromised in the incident.
BusinessItproportal

Employees push back on zero trust ambitions

Zero trust may be seen as a great method of securing a company perimeter from both internal and external threats, but to make it a reality, everyone needs to be on board. However, a new report from zero trust segmentation firm Illumio suggests employees are pushing back on the initiative, due to an unwillingness to change and concerns about their bosses not trusting them.
EconomyItproportal

Most businesses are funneling more resources into SecOps

As Covid-19 forced businesses to adopt a remote model, the attack surface expanded and grew increasingly complex. To tackle the problem, enterprises were forced to invest more in Security Operations (SecOps) and hybrid cloud deployments. This is according to the State of security operations report, a new paper recently released...
Public SafetyItproportal

Cyber insurance payouts are incentivizing ransomware attacks

Insurance is a great way to cover the expenses of a cyberattack, but most security professionals believe it only exacerbates the ransomware problem. Polling 200 UK IT security professionals for the report, cybersecurity experts from Talion found that 70 percent believe insurance incentivizes payouts, which prompts criminals to redouble their efforts.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Blocking Attacks with the Morphisec Breach Prevention Platform

Editor’s Note: This blog post is courtesy of IT Central Station. Security Operations (SecOps), never a stress-free area of business, is now struggling with additional pressures. While the threat environment has grown more serious than ever, people are at a premium. Solutions that unify SecOps workloads and provide single points of control for multiple processes are in high demand.
TechnologyItproportal

Most security worries are the same as they've always been

The technology industry may be moving at breakneck speeds, but when it comes to cybersecurity professionals have been trying to deal with the same issues for almost half a decade. This is according to a new report from pentesting company Cobalt, which claims that the same few problems have dominated...
TechnologyItproportal

IT disposal causing headaches for many businesses

Most IT directors in the UK expect senior management to focus more on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria, as well as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) over the next two years. Given that their policies are seldom robust, IT directors are worried about possible damages to their organizations’ reputations, as a result of mistreatment of dead IT gear.
EconomyItproportal

Five steps to mitigate the risks of employees returning to work

Finally reaching the end of lockdown brings a new call for people to return to the office part-time or full-time. While this might be an exciting development for many, businesses need to be aware of the IT risks the office return poses. 1. Understanding the threat landscape. We see the...
Technologyinforisktoday.com

9 Takeaways: LockBit 2.0 Ransomware Rep 'Tells All'

Want to take information security defense advice from a ransomware-wielding attacker?. Here goes: "Employ a full-time red team, regularly update all software, perform preventive talks with a company's employees to thwart social engineering and … use the best ransomware-fighting antivirus." So says "LockBitSupp," a representative of the LockBit 2.0 ransomware...
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

ProxyShell flaws being actively exploited

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), malicious cyber actors are actively exploiting the following ProxyShell vulnerabilities: CVE-2021-3447, CVE-2021-3452, and CVE-2021-3120. An attacker exploiting these vulnerabilities could execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable machine. CISA is urging organizations to identify vulnerable systems on their networks and immediately apply...
TechnologyItproportal

There was no need to worry about IT downtime during the pandemic after all

IT teams and cloud technology appear to have passed the stress test, with unplanned downtime remaining consistent, despite the rise of remote working during the pandemic. This is according to a new report from disaster recovery and business continuity firm Databarracks, which claims that 27 percent of businesses experienced no unplanned IT downtime in the last 12 months.
Athens, OHohio.edu

Protect yourself against ransomware attacks

In recent months, the impact of cyber-attacks in the form of ransomware have been felt by the masses. In May, the East Coast’s fuel supply was disrupted as the Colonial Pipeline company was ransomed for a hefty sum of nearly $5 million. Shortly after, the United States meat supplier JBS was ransomed for an even larger sum of $11 million. A little closer to home, Ohio and West Virginia hospitals of the Memorial Health System were victimized with ransomware last week and had to resort to response protocols such as canceling surgeries and modifying operations procedures.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Linux cloud environments face an onslaught of malware attacks

Linux systems are being bombarded by an increasing number of cyberthreats, a new report has uncovered. The findings from Trend Micro looking into the state of Linux security in the first half of 2021, examined 13 million security incidents, revealing interesting insight into the threats faced by the open source operating system.
Data Securityhimss.org

Taking Steps to Prevent the Rise of Ransomware Attacks in Healthcare

The COVID-19 public health emergency required healthcare organizations to reimagine how quality care could be delivered. As the use of information technology and information systems in healthcare has increased over the past few years, many organizations had to quickly implement technology-based solutions to care for their patients during this public health emergency.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

HYCU Tool Assesses Ransomware Recovery Ability

HYCU, a provider of a backup and recovery platform, today made available an open source tool that enables organizations to assess their ability to recover from a ransomware attack. Simon Taylor, HYCU CEO, said R-Score is a public service offered by HYCU that enables organizations to score an organization’s ransomware...
Small BusinessItproportal

Knowledge is power – getting to grips with SASE

The implementation of new technology within a business can often take months to complete. It requires planning, budgeting and research- all of which takes time and effort from multiple teams within the company. Unfortunately, the last year deprived business leaders of the luxury of time, and making digital transformation decisions dramatically accelerated. According to our latest report, 84 percent of IT and security professionals experienced an increase in cloud adoption and other digital transformation projects.
TechnologyItproportal

ZTNA: Secure remote access to protect your company from outside and inside threats

More people than ever, both inside and outside your company, need access to your corporate networks. This need varies from an employee at a remote manufacturing site needing access to data across the corporate network, to an employee working from home accessing a cloud application. Also, to a third-party supplier engaged in joint access design requirements through a supplier portal, and through to an internal global product design team accessing results from confidential research or a design program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy