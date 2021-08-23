Cooking With Paris: What To Watch If You Like The Paris Hilton Cooking Show

Nothing screams fall like the scent of freshly baked bread and the sounds of dishes clanging in the kitchen. But if that's just not in your wheelhouse, a good alternative is to light a cozy candle and listen to celebrity chefs and TV amateurs dishing out their best baking knowledge and advice. It's time to roll out your metaphorical aprons and get baking from the comfort of your couch, because Netflix is whipping up some seriously binge-worthy baking content this season. Here's the DL on the best shows to tune in to if you just can't help going back for more (baking shows, that is).