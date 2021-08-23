Christoph Niemann’s “Exit Strategy”
“America’s two-decade-long misadventure in Afghanistan has ended. For Americans, Afghanistan looks a little, maybe a lot, like a trillion-dollar throwaway. Meanwhile, Afghans are left in free fall,” the staff writer Robin Wright wrote last Sunday, shortly after the Taliban entered the country’s capital, Kabul. The precipitous collapse of the Afghan government and military, coming mere weeks before the official U.S. withdrawal date, set by President Biden in April, was followed by a flood of devastating news about the mounting geopolitical and humanitarian crises at hand. We recently talked to the artist Christoph Niemann about his cover for the August 30, 2021, issue of the magazine, and his attempt to capture the deep roots of America’s failure in Afghanistan in a single image.www.newyorker.com
