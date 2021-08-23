Cancel
Colorado State

Summer heat holds strong across Colorado

By Mike Nelson
Denver7 News KMGH
 10 days ago
The hot rolls on for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado. Temperatures soared into the middle 90s again on Monday and similar readings are expected for Tuesday.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 47 times and 100 or hotter 5 times. Expect several more days in the 90s this week, although triple digits are only expected over the southeast corner of Colorado.

Along with the heat, there will be plenty of sunshine, the wildfire smoke has decreased markedly over Colorado so our skies appear blue again! There is an ozone alert for Denver and the I-25 Corridor - but low level ozone is invisible. Nonetheless, ozone is an irritant to the lungs, so take it easy if you have heart or respiratory problems. Try to avoid using gas powered mowers and trimmers during the heat of the day and limit your driving as much as possible,

The hot and dry weather will continue through Wednesday, but a weak cold front will cross the state on Thursday and bring lower temperatures and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Friday will feature a few thunderstorms, but slightly warmer temperatures.

Saturday should be hot and dry with low to mid-90s, followed by a cooling trend Sunday and Monday along with another chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

