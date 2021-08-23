Cancel
Mankato, MN

Our View: Dropping 'drunk bus' makes sense at this time

The Free Press
The Free Press
 4 days ago

The “sober bus” or “drunk bus” served its purpose until ridership faded. It’s logical the city of Mankato chose to recently discontinue the late-night bus that was supposed to safely transport imbibers home if few riders were using the service.

Even so, a note of caution needs to be sounded. If problems pop up that indicate the bus is needed to get college-age drinkers safely back up to the campus area from downtown, the possibility of reinstating the service — or a more attractive alternative — should be considered.

As more students return to town this year and businesses are more open than they have been since March 2020, city and Minnesota State University officials need to be at the ready to tackle issues quickly if they pop up.

The Mankato community has seen too much damage and loss from out-of-control drinking. Revisiting anything like those most troublesome years would be a giant leap backward.

Although, it’s been almost two decades since the alcohol-induced MSU homecoming riot, between then and now were also numerous cases of young people who died here as a result of alcohol use. Those losses include an intoxicated young man who fell off a balcony, a college student who drank herself to death at a bar and a high school student who died from alcohol poisoning. And, unfortunately, that’s just a sampling — there were other deaths and injuries also tied to alcohol use.

The Mankato area, as the home of thousands of college students, isn’t unique in its battle with alcohol misuse. We want our young residents to enjoy the area and all it has to offer. We just don’t want dangerous behavior to replace common sense and for lives to be damaged or lost in the pursuit of a good time.

The community has taken a pro-active approach to making sure the entertainment district is more heavily patrolled, that business owners and staff are trained to not enable excessive drinking or serve the underaged, and the university has stepped up measures to educate students about responsibility and safety.

Let’s hope the days of needing a late-night bus are behind us because young people are being responsible and have found other designated drivers when needed. It would, however, be a sound strategy to keep the bus idea or an alternative like it in the toolbox if needed so that we can continue to keep young people who live here as safe as possible.

