Houston, TX

Three homeless men struck and killed under overpass in two separate incidents

By Andrea Carden
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Three homeless men were struck and killed Sunday night under an overpass in Houston in two separate crashes. Police were dispatched to FM 1960 eastbound near North Freeway around 10:00 p.m. for reports of an accident. When officers arrived, they found two dead men in the road and a car stopped heading in to the underpass. According to police, the driver of a Chrysler 300 saw someone swerve in front of him, but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrians.

